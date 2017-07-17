Happy Monday!

Wild weather over the weekend in the form of thunderstorms and wind have created new wildfires here in Big Sky Country. Thunderstorms created lightning strikes that smoldered, eventually creating fires when the wind picked up on Sunday. Air quality will continue to deteriorate as more smoke spreads from wildfires throughout western North America. The cold front over the weekend did bring a reprieve from the heat. This morning’s lows were in the 30s and 40s for most locations, with a few of the normally coldest spots dipping into the 20s. However, temperatures will rise the next few days as parts of the state will have another heat wave develop. Tuesday morning will start out cool and a little hazy, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tuesday’s highs will climb into the 80s and 90s, with a west wind increasing to about 10-15mph by afternoon. Wednesday will be fairly hot day as highs reach the 90s. West winds will increase in the afternoon, up to between 10-20mph. Thursday will have continued heat with highs in the 90s. A front will move through Thursday night into Friday with very limited moisture. This front will cool temperatures off, but will also increase the wind on Friday. Dangerous fire weather conditions and explosive fire growth are likely Friday. Highs will cool off into the 80s. This weekend will have highs in 80s with only an isolated thunderstorm on Sunday. The dangerous fire conditions because of the heat and dry vegetation will persist through the weekend.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist