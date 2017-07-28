SUPERIOR -Firefighters continue to battle the Sunrise Fire burning southeast of Superior amid evacuations at Sunrise Creek and Quartz Creek. Reporter Eric Clements spoke to crews about the challenges they are facing in the lower Clark Fork Valley.

“This fire, Sunrise fire, is packed with challenges. So we’ve got historically dry conditions coupled with super rocky, steep, really challenging inaccessible areas. Creates a situation where we have a really dangerous situation for our fire fighters and for the public,” explained Incident Management Team spokeswoman Jill Cobb.

Despite those challenges, roughly 400 men and women are taking on this nearly 4,000-acre blaze and crews say they’re doing what they can do mitigate that danger.

“But you can’t mitigate everything. So we have eyes on the ground, lookouts keeping an eye on what’s happening and when it gets too dangerous, we disengage our troops and we also move people out and that’s what we did when we had to pull a Stage 3 with the sheriff,” Cobb said.

Story continues below



Homeowners are taking this evacuation notice very seriously. They’re leaving their homes in droves, taking with them RVs, campers, and tractor trailers loaded with possessions they don’t want to lose. Firefighters are doing their best to ensure none of these homes burn up, but they’re not leaving anything to chance.”

Before evacuations are requested, crews ask themselves how quickly a fire could be stopped if it moves in near homes, “and if we can’t stop it quickly, that’s when the threshold is crossed and we start moving people out as quickly as we can,” Cobb said.

Those not currently under evacuation are encouraged to be proactive and help ensure their properties remain safe, “keeping things green, water, remove all the combustible materials around their place. That helps us out a bunch,” said Dave Schwartz with the group working to protect area homes.

Quartz Creek and Verde Creek remain under a Stage 2 Evacuation Warning. Sunrise Point Road is closed at this time as are several trails in the area. A public meeting to discuss the fire will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Lozeau Lodge Pavilion.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter for fire evacuees at Superior High School.

Eric Clements reporting for MTN