ELLISTON – Representatives with the U.S. Forest Service say a new fire has broken out South of Elliston.

The Limburger fire is burning in an area north of Kading Cabin.

Few details are known about the fire. The fire is burning in a remote and inaccessible area.

Kathy Bushnell with the USFS says a crew is scheduled to fly over the fire and assess its size,

Any firefighters would have to hike into the area to fight it.

MTN has a reporter en route and will update this story when more information is available.