MONTANA – West of Missoula along the Rock Creek Corridor, the Sapphire Complex has burned 6,600 acres.

Residents along an eight-mile section of Rock Creek Road have been told to be prepared to evacuate.

Two large fires burning in northern Lewis and Clark County have consumed a combined 6,400 acres. The Park Creek and Arrastra Creek fires are burning in remote areas near Lincoln with few if any structures threatened.

A smaller fire is burning near the Park Creek and Arrastra Creek fires. The Alice Creek Fire has burned 42 acres and is zero percent contained.

Several of the fires have sparked road and trail closures. For more information on all Montana wildfires click here.