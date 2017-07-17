Smoke from wildfires near Lincoln and Wolf Creek have created a hazy condition in some places around the state.

The smoky conditions have led to reduced visibility in some areas. Despite the smoky skies, most areas across Montana are reporting “Good” air quality levels as of Monday morning, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The exception is the Malta area, where current air quality conditions are listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Health officials advised people suffering from the smoke to avoid prolonged periods of time outside.

