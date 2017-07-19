HELENA – Members of the York Volunteer Fire Department participated in an annual training exercise to improve their responses to emergencies.

In the mock scenario Tuesday night, a vehicle lay overturned just off York Road as if it had been in a crash.

The York Volunteer Fire Department responded from the fire station as they would during a real emergency. At the scene, they found the car with two people inside. The actors, covered in fake blood and screaming for help, needed to be removed from the vehicle.

The first responders sprang into action, assessing the health of the injured passengers and preparing equipment to cut apart the car.

John Naylor, Volunteer Fire Chief, said the exercise is important to make sure the response to an emergency is smooth.

“The benefit of doing it is it gets us to work with all the people that we would work with on a normal call,” Naylor said.

In the scenario, the Montana Highway Patrol, York Fire and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office all responded. A REACH Air Medical Services helicopter landed it nearby field to fly the injured motorists to the hospital.

“We’re pretty remote out here. We have vehicles roll over. People get hurt. We have to transport them by air,” Naylor said.

The fire chief said Tuesday’s training exercise provides a controlled environment for first responders to practice. In that case, the stakes aren’t as high and volunteers can assess their performance ahead of a real emergency.

“I’d rather do it in a training exercise and find better ways to do it than I would in the middle of the night on a live patient that we have to get definite care right now,” Naylor said.