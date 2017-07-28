GREAT FALLS – Gold was discovered in the Bannack area in 1862 and that discovery started the Montana gold rush.

“A man named John White and his partners just downstream from town here were putting their pans in and testing and ‘lo and behold’ they had the gold,” said Bannack State Park Ranger John Phillips. “In weeks there are 500 people in here. In a month there are 3,000 people here in Bannack.”

The city flourished and Bannack became the first territorial capital of the state.

“The first territorial capital simply because the first governor, Sidney Edgerton, lived here, and he had the right to call the legislature to his place of choosing,” said Phillips.

Story continues below



Even though it had the distinction of being the first territorial capital, Bannack was very much the wild, wild west.

“It would have been a very rough place to live,” said Phillips. “It was the scene of a major vigilante movement (and) the work of miners was very rough.”

But there was something that kept people here for years.

“People were always trying to make it,” said Phillips. “So like many towns it didn’t peter out, it kept on going. In 1862, the main gold strike but for the next 80 years, people are still gold mining. There is an active community here.” “But then the second world war (happened) and all but non-essential mining was closed down in the United States,” said Phillips. “By that order, gold mining was closed down and that ended the town of Bannack.”

“But then the second world war (happened) and all but non-essential mining was closed down in the United States,” said Phillips. “By that order, gold mining was closed down and that ended the town of Bannack.”

A small handful of people kept on living in Bannack but not nearly enough to make it a functioning place in Montana. So the State purchased the town in the 1980s and that’s the area most people visit today.

“I think Bannack represents this step back into time,” said Phillips. “It has this ghost town feel because of this isolation and the non-commercial aspect of it.”

Visitors can walk into the extravagant Meade Hotel, the church and many mining cabins.

You can also come to Bannack’s school house, sit in one of the original desks and check out a lesson plan from 1915.

“The lesson plans are put up by me periodically,” said Phillips. “I have rules for teachers from the 1915 and I have 1880 math tests I put up. But it’s my favorite building in town.”

Stepping into the old buildings may be a draw for many of the tourists, but it’s a person that people love to hear about – Sheriff Henry Plummer.

“I guess hanging the sheriff has this mythological quality,” Phillips said. “The wild west.”

Plummer came to Bannack from California – after he was released from jail.

“I mean, right when he got here he killed a man named John Cleveland; the town tried him and then acquitted him and then elected him sheriff,” said Phillips.

That’s just one more thing that adds to the wild west appeal of Bannack, a state park for people to explore for years to come.

“It really lends itself for Montanans to understand our history and for people outside of Montana to get a taste of that history and experience the wild west and really see what it was like,” said Phillips.

MTN’s Morgan Davies