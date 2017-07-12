HELENA – Wildfire danger has prompted Fish, Wildlife and Parks to restrict activities on fishing access sites starting this week.

Golden Valley County began Tuesday and Fergus, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Hill and Petroleum Counties will begin this Friday.

Stage 1 fire restrictions ban campfires on all access sites with the exception of Bear Paw Lake. Restrictions are in place for smoking and other activities. There are no properties that are exempt from the restrictions.

People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stoves that can be turned off. Smoking is allowed in vehicles if they aren’t near flammable materials.

FWP reminded people that Fireworks are prohibited on all state and federal lands.

Any individual who causes a wildfire intentionally or through negligence will be held accountable for damage and suppression costs.

FWP says the restrictions apply to all state, private, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed lands within the above counties. They are in effect until further notice.

To view all the restrictions click here.