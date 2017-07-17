(NBC News) Nine members of an extended family in Arizona are dead after an intense flash flood over the weekend. The youngest was just two years old.

A tenth member of the same family is missing and presumed dead after being swept away in the flood waters.

The family was gathered along the Verde River in the Tonto National Forest, north of Phoenix. They were camping when the waters turned deadly.

“The flash flood came through and washed 14 people away from the camp,” Sgt. David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff Department said.

“The water was calm and then literally 20 seconds later, there was like no warning at all. The water just started rushing down,” said Disa Alexander a witness to the floods.

Search and rescue teams continue to search for the missing family member while the rest of the family tries to cope with the loss of so many loved ones.

Monday night, the National Weather Service warned more severe weather could be on the way. Monsoon storms and the potential for flash floods will continue through the middle of the week.