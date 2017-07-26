It’s that time of the year again and millions of pounds of cherries are being plucked from the trees along Flathead Lake. One orchard owner has grown cherries for decades.

“Well, I started this in 1973 and I’m still doing it. It’s something about the trees and watching stuff grown, watching the progression of the crop through the year,” said Hans Groenke who owns Bigfork Orchards.

The orchard is one of the many places that grows and sells cherries in an area that’s known for its popular summer harvest that is ripe for picking around late July every summer.

Groenke said that the weather is perfect for growing cherries, “The Flathead cherries, it must be the soil and the cool nights and the warm days, the moderating temperatures from the lake through the winter.”

Although it seems simple enough to pick the fruit, there is a certain way to do it correctly.

“So we were taught by the pros who run this orchard how to pick the best cherries. You want to find the biggest, darkest cherry,” Groenke said. “You want to grab it at the base of the stem and pull it the opposite way it is growing, just like that.”

Groenke’s orchard sells up to 2,000 pounds of cherries per day and when the season comes to a close the orchard will have harvested around 80,000 pounds of cherries total.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg