Kenneth James Hatzenbeller, the former owner of several restaurants in Great Falls and across Montana, was sentenced in District Court in Great Falls on Monday.

Hatzenbeller pleaded no contest to one count of fraudulent securities practices.

He was given a six-year deferred sentence that will run concurrent with his federal sentence.

Hatzenbeller was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls several weeks ago to 30 months in prison for bank fraud.

He will also have to pay $1,761, 897 to 13 people who loaned him money.

Jerry Hall testified during the the sentencing and said he has known Hatzenbeller since 1985. Hall said that Hatzenbeller approached him about five years ago to invest money into the business.

He said he asked Hatzenbeller multiple times if his money was safe and if the company was doing well and Hatzenbeller told him yes. Hall said he is devastated about the bankruptcy because they had given Hatzenbeller almost everything.

Judge Elizabeth Best said Hatzenbeller was willing to betray the trust of the people who loaned him money for his business. She also believed Hatzenbeller thought he could dig his way out without people figuring this out.

Per the plea agreement, one count of failure to resister as a securities broker-dealer or salesperson, one count of failure to register securities, and two counts of fraudulent securities practices were dropped.