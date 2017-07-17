The late U.S. Senator for Montana known for his powerful broadcast voice that sometimes sparked controversy was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Sen. Conrad Burns died in April of 2016 at his home in Billings. He was 81 years old.

“We laid to rest today a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather,” said the Burns family in a statement. “Conrad dedicated his life to serving our family and this great state and nation, and we will always hold onto the unconditional love and care he showed our family and the people of Montana.”

Burns, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1957, received military honors at his funeral service. He had served in Japan and Korea as a small arms instructor before he was elected to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate in 1988.

Before Burns was elected to the senate in 1988, he was a radio broadcaster. Burns began his broadcasting career in 1968, reporting on agricultural market news for Montana radio and TV stations.

He established the Northern AG Network in 1975, beginning with four stations and growing to 31 by the time he sold it to enter the political arena. Burns and Dale Fairlee built Laurel’s first radio station in 1979.

Burns is a member of the Montana Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

He was elected to the Yellowstone County Commission in 1986 and was elected to serve on the U.S. Senate shortly after that.

As a senator, Burns served on the Senate Appropriations Committee and rose to Chairman of the Military Construction Appropriations Subcommittee. He was also a member of the Defense Appropriations Committee.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke called Burns a “great Montanan” and said he was proud to have him as a mentor and friend.

“His example as a Marine and advocate for our state continues to inspire me every day to serve our nation with dedication,” said Zinke in a statement. “Like any good Marine, Conrad spoke his mind, stood for his beliefs, and served the American people. He was the very first person to call me the night I was elected to Congress. His advice was short and to the point, in his iconic style. Fair winds and following seas, Marine.”

Montana’s Republican U.S Senator, Steve Daines, also honored Burns in a statement.

“Conrad was a Marine first, a Senator second,” said Daines. “Montanans will always be grateful for Conrad’s service. He is greatly missed.”

The internment service was attended by family and friends.

MTN’s Aja Goare