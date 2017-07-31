BOZEMAN (AP) — A former University of Montana football player who served prison time for raping a friend while she slept on his couch spent the weekend in jail in Bozeman for alcohol-related parole violations.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Judy Beck says Beau Donaldson was held on a 72-hour sanction after being arrested Friday afternoon in Bozeman. Donaldson was released Monday and Beck said he would be subject to daily alcohol testing for 30 days.

Beck says Donaldson was sanctioned after acknowledging to probation and parole officers that he drank alcohol and went to a Bozeman bar on Thursday and that he also drank the previous weekend.

The case against Donaldson came to light after the University of Montana ordered an outside investigation of sexual assaults involving students