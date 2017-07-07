HELENA – Nurses, doctors and concerned individuals attended a healthcare forum at the Lewis and Clark library Thursday.

The topic of discussion geared toward the potential impact of the proposed Senate healthcare bill.

The healthcare discussion across the nation is not an easy one to have. The Montana Nurses Association hosted the forum Thursday to help people better understand what the future may hold.

The event kicked off with a message from Sheila Hogan, Director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. She said Montana, there are 255,425 individuals enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program).

“Some of the concerns I’ve heard from the patients are, ‘what am I going to go next? How am I going to take of my children, myself, my mother?’ and without that, they may lose that person in their lives and it’s just unacceptable, unacceptable, on every level,” said Lorri Bennett, President of Montana Nurses Association.

Bennett has been a nurse for over 39 years.

Others on forum panel included Vicky Byrd, Executive Director for the Montana Nurses Association, who shared testimonials from her patients. “Our patients, our citizens shouldn’t have to choose between do I buy the prescription so I don’t end up in that situation or do I pay for the heat, grocery bill. We should not have to decide between that,” she said.

The Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation, estimate, the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 would reduce federal deficits by $321 billion and could leave 22 million Americans uninsured by 2026.

“I think healthcare, basic healthcare in particularly in the U.S., shouldn’t be a privilege. It should be a right as U.S. citizens,” said John Goodnow, CEO of Benefits Health System.

Goodnow and Laura Terrill, Vice President of Planned Parenthood Montana, encouraged the public to contact their senators to share their thoughts and concerns on the future of America’s healthcare system.

“Share their concerns. share their personal stories about how the impacts of this bill and the policies of this bill will impact them directly,” Terrill added.

In attendance were the Montana Medical Association, Montana Hospital Association, Planned Parenthood of Montana and the Benefits Health System