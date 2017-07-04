HELENA – The Fourth of July is the time when many celebrate independence and what it takes to keep America free.

But for some warriors who have lived through battle, the fireworks we play with can spark a terrifying reaction.

“Well, they make me dive for cover sometimes. If it’s a big enough explosion, like a mortar, ” said Colin Holtz, a U.S. Army veteran.

For veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, the fun of Fourth of July fireworks can trigger memories and thoughts of dark and dangerous times.

Dr. Joanna McCormick, a staff psychologist with the Montana VA said, “A reminder that might bring us back into a memory of or a thought of a time or place.”

“If I’m expecting it, it’s okay, but if it catches me off guard, it just throws me right back into combat,” said Holtz.

And it’s not just the Fourth of July that poses problems for veterans, the week before and the week after the Fourth is the real challenge.

“Especially afterward, like the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, and those ones that go off at midnight or behind your house in the alley. Those are the ones that get me stepping and fetching and ducking for cover,” said Billie Paul Palmer, a U.S. Army Veteran.

Dr. McCormick said it’s not just the noise that can cause problems.

“Gunpowder, the smell can bring back a trigger. The vibration and the feeling and the sensation, as well as the lights, and the visuals.”

Veterans say friends, family and members of the community can help them cope.

Communication is key. That means to be a friend, a good listener and, most importantly, let them know where and when you are going to light off fireworks.

Palmer said, “Just be aware. Situational awareness is what I recommend to anyone. Just be aware that there are veterans around, clear it with them.”

“Just be respectful of veterans that you may know of in your neighborhood, or even give them a heads up that you’re gonna start doing some neighborhood fireworks so they know what’s coming,” added Holtz.

The veterans like Holtz and Palmer said there’s also something the rest of us can do for them this and every Fourth of July.

“If you see a Vet, give them a hug, or at least a Thank You,” said Palmer.

For more information and resources log on to the Montana VA’s website.