HELENA – Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that starting Tuesday, campfires are banned smoking and all other activities on its fishing access sites in Chouteau County will be restricted.

The noticed comes in the wake of wildfire dangers caused by dry and warm weather. The conditions, according to FWP increase the chances of human-caused fires.

FWP will follow the lead of commissioners in that county and enter Stage 1 fire restrictions that ban campfires except where specifically exempted. The restrictions also only allow smoking in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials.

The two fishing access sites, controlled by FWP in Chouteau County are Loma and Carter Ferry.

FWP has no exemptions for campfires at its fishing access sites in the county. Officials said people are allowed to cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.