HELENA – Starting Monday, a new feature at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will benefit hunters.

FWP released a statement on Monday saying that House Bill 623 will now allow hunters who did not apply for bonus points during this year’s big game drawings or who are new to hunting, to purchase a bonus point until Sept. 30 to help with next year’s drawing.

The bill also protects bonus points from expiring to allow hunters the ability to plan for and still be competitive in the bonus point program.

It does not provide additional opportunity to gain bonus points because you cannot apply for and purchase bonus points in the same year.

According to FWP, in Montana, every hunter who applies for a special license through a big game drawing can participate in the bonus point system for an extra fee. Bonus points essentially allow more opportunities to get licenses through the drawing.

The fee to purchase a bonus point without applying for a license is $15 per animal for residents and the $25 for nonresidents with the exception of moose, sheep and goats – they are $75 per animal.

Hunters can purchase bonus points for species which they have not yet applied for. For instance, if you’ve never applied for a moose license, you can purchase a moose bonus point.