HELENA – Fish Wildlife and Parks depends on TIP MONT, a free and confidential crime stopping service. The agency only has about 70 game wardens to cover the tens of millions of acres in the state.

When TIP-MONT was first established in 1985 they received less than 100 calls a year. Today TIP-MONT receives over 4,000 calls each year.

TIP-MONT Coordinator Brian Shinn says that tips with details such as vehicle info are incredibly valuable, but when the poaching goes unreported it can have dire consequences for Montana’s wildlife.

“It doesn’t take very long if it’s not reported, for an individual to decimate a certain area for wildlife.,” said Shinn.

FWP wants the public to know that poaching robs law abiding hunters of game and fish. It can also harm businesses that depend on Montana’s wildlife such as outfitters.

TIP-MONT HOTLINE: 1-800-TIP-MONT or click here.