HELENA – An animal was shot near Augusta and Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for more information.

Park officials reported Tuesday that an antelope was shot about seven miles south of Augusta near the Rocky Mountian Front The buck antelope was shot sometime between the afternoon of July 14 and the morning of July 15 on private land along Elk Creek Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call anonymously to 1-800-TIPMONT or the Game Warden Brady Murphy at 406-781-0244. A reward may be possible.