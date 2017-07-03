(HELENA) Drivers in Montana will be paying higher taxes at the pump this Fourth of July holiday.

House Bill 473, approved by the Montana Legislature earlier this year, took effect on Saturday. The bill increased state fuel taxes for the first time in 20 years.

The tax on gasoline went up 4.5 cents, from 27 cents per gallon to 31.5. The diesel tax increased by 2.5 cents per gallon, to 29.25.

The money raised from the higher tax will go into a new state special revenue account. It will go toward state and local road safety projects around Montana, along with the Montana Highway Patrol.

The next increase in the gas tax won’t be 20 years from now. HB 473 provided for the rates to go up gradually over the next few years. Taxes will rise another 0.5 cents on gas and 0.2 cents on diesel in 2019. By 2023, the total increase will be six cents a gallon on gas and two cents for diesel.