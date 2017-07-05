UPDATE 12:50 p.m.: The GFPD says that Emmanuel has been found, and he is and has been reunited with his mother.

No other details have been released.

The GFPD said: “Thank you to everyone that aided the search by sharing our post, calling in tips and providing information, we appreciate the community’s efforts to help.”

We will update you if we get any more information.

The Great Falls Police Department has issued an “Attempt To Locate” alert for 6-year old Emmanuel Ward.

The GFPD said that Emmanuel was last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m.

He was left in the care of a woman named Nicole Palmerton, who may also be known as Nicole Manyhides.

Nicole is known to be transient, it is unknown where she may be staying.

Emmanuel is 4 feet tall, weighs 40 to 60 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, Harley Davidson shorts, and a spiderman ball cap.

If you believe you see Emmanuel (who also goes by “Manny”) or Nicole, call 911.

If you have information that may help locate Emmanuel or Nicole call Detective Reeves at 406-781-8918 or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page.

The GFPD noted that the photo of Nicole is not current; it is a booking photo from two years ago.