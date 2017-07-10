(HELENA) Montana’s lone U.S. House member, Rep. Greg Gianforte, came to Clancy Monday to talk with local business owners about timber issues.

“One of the commitments I made during the campaign was to get on the ground and talk to Montanans about the issues that are important,” he said. “My job is to be the voice for all of Montana.”

Gianforte met with Gary Marks, owner of Marks-Miller Post and Pole, and his brother Steve, owner of Marks Lumber.

It was just the latest stop on Gianforte’s ten-day listening tour during the House’s Fourth of July recess. He met with local officials, tribal leaders and business owners in 18 counties around Montana. Many of those meetings dealt with issues like timber, mining and wildlife – issues Gianforte will deal with on a regular basis as a member of the House Natural Resources Committee.

The tour was Gianforte’s first statewide trip since being sworn into Congress last month.

Marks-Miller is a company of about 20 employees that produces wooden posts for fences and railings.

Gary Marks says his business relies on a constant supply of small timber – often leftover logs too small for nearby sawmills. He told Gianforte he was concerned about lawsuits from environmental groups that delay some logging operations on public lands. He pointed to one recent suit, over the Telegraph timber project near Elliston, that he said could delay the supply of timber for companies like his.

“I’m not against lawsuits against the Forest Service for a good reason, but in our case, I don’t think it’s a very good reason,” Marks said.

Mike Garrity is executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, one of the groups that filed the Telegraph lawsuit. He disputed Marks’ claims that the suits his group files are frivolous.

“They’re not frivolous when we win,” Garrity said.

Garrity said AWR has only filed suit when the government has made an unlawful decision. For example, in the Telegraph case, Garrity said the project would threaten habitat for animals like lynx, because the Forest Service used a more expansive definition of the “wildland-urban interface” that allowed more logging to be performed.

Gianforte said Monday he agrees with timber companies that there have been too many lawsuits filed over the industry in Montana. He said the litigation has interfered with management of the state’s forests.

“If we had the ability to actually manage our forests, we’d have healthier forests, more wildlife, increased sportsmen’s access – and we’d also have timber coming to our mills, and jobs, and less fire,” Gianforte said. “So it’s a win for everybody.”

Gianforte’s listening tour continued Monday afternoon with a visit to RY Timber in Townsend. He will return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday, when the House comes back into session.

“We’re dealing with real issues, and I look forward to getting back to work,” said Gianforte.