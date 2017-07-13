The Wheatland County Sheriff’s Office isn’t clucking around with its latest law breaker, who goes by the name of “Cornflake.”

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page detailed the faux arrest and imprisonment of the suspect, which is a chicken figure draped in an American flag.

But the comedic posts are more than just a source of entertainment for the small town. According to the posts, people can pay to bail out the chicken and the proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

“Due to multiple nights of trespassing and early morning wake-up calls, as a reported ‘chicken’ yelling ‘Merica’, Wheatland County Sheriffs Office finally found such individual by the name of ‘Cornflake’ who was detained and currently under arrest on such charges,” said one post.

People have stopped by to donate and have taken photos with the crook behind bars.

One of the latest posts in a series of updates on the Facebook page states that Cornflake’s wife, known as “Trix,” was arrested for inciting a riot.

Cornflake made his first court appearance in an actual courtroom, which was recorded on Facebook Live.

Bond was set at $1,000.

MTN’s Aja Goare