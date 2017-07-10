WEST GLACIER (AP) — Glacier National Park is allowing some private, motorized boats to be launched on park lakes, after closing all waters last November when aquatic mussels were detected in Tiber Reservoir, about 100 miles east of the park.

This is the third phase of the aquatic invasive species emergency response following the detection of invasive mussels in the state.

The park gradually re-opened its waters to hand-propelled boats in March and then to concession rented and operated motorized boats.

Park officials said Monday that within the next few weeks they’ll announce procedures for the inspection and 30-day quarantine required for private boats.

The park has begun allowing private landowners living within the park’s boundary around Lake McDonald — whose motorboats are only launched on Lake McDonald —to begin using the lake after an inspection.

“During this third phase of response, we expect that most of the visiting public will continue to rely on concession rented motorboats for motorized lake access,” said Park Superintendent Jeff Mow. “However, for those local residents who primarily boat on Lake McDonald, this broadens that opportunity to use a private motorboat.”

Mow said the goal is to allow people to recreate on the park’s waters without creating a risk of spreading the invasive mussels.

Park officials will update their website when the quarantine program is operational and people can bring their boats to the park for inspection and to have a seal affixed on the boat.