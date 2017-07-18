HELENA – The New York Times reports that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is forming a political action committee to fund a possible run for federal office – and that he’s considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Bullock, a Democrat, wasn’t immediately available for comment Tuesday morning, and planned to meet with Montana reporters this afternoon.

However, sources told MTN News that a more likely future political path for Bullock is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in 2020.

Bullock won re-election to a second and final term last year, and cannot run for governor again in 2020 because of term limits.

Story continues below



The Times said Bullock plans to form a PAC called Big Sky Values that he can use to raise money while examining a future run for federal office.

It also reported that Bullock said it’s “premature” to say whether he’d actually run for president – but noted that the Democratic governor has been touting his accomplishments in a conservative state, such as expanding Medicaid for Montana in 2015 and passing stricter campaign-finance laws.

Bullock has been appearing at various “Democratic speaking circuit” events outside Montana in recent months, the Times reported, such as a Center for American Progress forum in May.