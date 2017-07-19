GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday’s fire on the far north side of Great Falls.

Black Eagle Fire Chief Tom Martin says that there is a possibility that transients were staying at the property at the time of the fire, and the fire is considered to be “suspicious” at this time.

The fire was just east of 6th Street NW, and several hundred yards north of 41st Avenue North, several hundred yards west of 2nd Street NE.

A mobile home, a shop, and an out-building were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:45 p.m.

Martin says they were able to stop the fire just 25 feet away from going into the dry weeds and grass.

He said that if the flames had gone any further, they might have had a situation similar to last year’s “Vinyard 2” fire that scorches thousands of acres and caused the evacuations of dozens of homes in the same area.

Martin says that people need to stay away from the area as crews continue monitoring hot spots because it could not only put firefighters in danger but also civilians as well.

Responding agencies include Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Montana Air National Guard, Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, and Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department.

Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office also responded to help with traffic control.

There were no injuries associated with the fire; the dollar value of damage caused has not yet been determined.

Margaret DeMarco & David Sherman reporting