GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls community fireworks display will be at Elk’s-Riverside Park (River Drive North between 6th Street & 9th Street) and will begin at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday (when it gets dark) from West Bank Park.

West Bank Park will be closed all day in order for the pyrotechnics team to set up the display.

Handicap parking will be available in the Farmers Union Building parking lot located on River Drive. Access to that parking lot will only be at Central Avenue West and River Drive.

As in previous years, no fireworks will be allowed in Elk’s-Riverside Park.

The City of Great Falls also reminds residents about the rules and regulations pertaining to the selling and discharging of fireworks.

The selling and discharging of fireworks within the incorporated limits of Great Falls can only take place on July 2, July 3 and July 4 from 8 am to midnight (per City Code – §9.9.90 /Ordinance 2965).

As a reminder, stick rockets, bottle rockets and roman candles are not allowed in Montana (per State Law).

Children 7 and younger, partaking in the firework festivities, must have a supervising adult within 10-feet, in order to control the application of flame or other means to discharge the firework.

Residents should only discharge fireworks on private property. Fireworks are prohibited from being discharged on all publicly owned areas such as parks, streets, cul-de-sacs, public sidewalks or public-right-of-ways or any publicly owned parking lot/parking space or alley.

Always remember to clean up after the fun! Fireworks are messy and tend to cause a lot of debris, please remember to pick up any trash left behind from the discharging of fireworks (it is illegal to leave debris from discharged fireworks).

Don’t have your 4th of July celebration spoiled with fines and upset neighbors. The City’s Fireworks Ordinance will be enforced by the City’s police officers and firefighters.

Anyone who violates the City’s rules and regulations pertaining to fireworks may be guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to the following fines:

1st Offense – $100

2nd Offense – $200

3rd Offense – $300

4th Offense – $1000

Click here to see the City code pertaining to fireworks.

Note that Cascade County has different rules and regulations as it relates to fireworks, and the City does not regulate the sale or discharge of fireworks outside the City limits.