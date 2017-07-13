GREAT FALLS – A Great Falls man has pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges and now faces at least 15 years in prison.

Robert David Linn, 52, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. His plea could result in a life term in prison.

The Department of Justice released the details of the case on Thursday.

In late 2015 the Russell Country Drug Task Force began investigating Linn for drug trafficking in Great Falls. They found that he sold a pound of meth for $15,000 and an ounce of for $1,250. He also occasionally would sell small quantities of heroin.

Story continues below



Further investigation found that Linn regularly traded meth from stolen property. Between 2016 and 2017 law enforcement seized five pounds of meth in connection with Linn.

Linn was arrested on April 8 after investigators learned that he had received approximately 30 pounds of meth from a shipping company. After his arrest, search warrants allowed officials to search and seize about 10 pounds of meth and 13 firearms near the drugs. All were concealed in Linn’s house.

The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles, four revolvers and seven semi-automatic pistols. Two had serial numbers that had been destroyed and three were stolen. Law enforcement also found 202.2 grams of meth in Linn’s truck.

In addition to the findings, agents recovered over $250,000 in cash proceeds from the Linn and his associates.

Linn is currently in custody and will be sentenced Oct. 19.