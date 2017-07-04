Happy Independence Day,

The July Wildfire near Zortman continues to grow, exceeding 1,000 acres this afternoon. The fire is only 1 mile to the southwest of Zortman, and could burn into town.

Besides the fire danger, today was a great summer’s day across the state. Temperatures will heat up over the next few days with a few more thunderstorms coming through.

Wednesday will be a hot and dry day across the state. Highs will be in the 90s, 80s in the higher elevations. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop south of Helena in the afternoon. Thursday, a few isolated thunderstorms are possible over and near the mountains. Highs will again be in the 90s. Friday will be hot with a few more thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening across western and central Montana. Highs will be in the 90s, with eastern Montana hitting the low 100s. Saturday could be the peak of the heat, with many places touching the upper 90s if not the 100s. Sunday afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will develop with a weak wave of low pressure moving through. The heat will continue through Sunday into Monday, before a very brief cool down into the 80s is possible Tuesday.

This will be a prolonged heat wave, and a very hot month in general. Highs will consistently be in the 90s for the rest of July. This hot weather pattern could shift somewhat in August, with slightly cooler days. This means the fire danger will get worse through the month, as it typically does.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist