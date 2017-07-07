(HELENA) With near-record high temperatures expected over the weekend, health leaders are warning people about the dangers of heat-related illness.

Lewis and Clark Public Health put out an advisory Friday, recommending people stay out of the sun whenever possible, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing, and drink plenty of water.

Older people are especially at risk for dehydration and other heat-related issues.

“Anybody over the age of 50, you really need to stay hydrated,” said Jerilee Wilkerson, program director for Area IV Agency on Aging. The agency helps connect seniors, many of them low-income, with community resources.

Story continues below



Wilkerson says many of the people she works with don’t have air conditioning in their homes. For those people, she recommends spending as much time as possible in other air-conditioned spaces. The Helena Senior Center, at 200 Cruse Ave., offers a cooled space.

People are also being advised to limit strenuous activity in the hot weather. Wilkerson said active seniors can still get exercise, but they should make some changes.

“Instead of probably going for a hike or going for a walk, I would encourage them to go to a pool,” said Wilkerson.

People taking prescription medications also need to be careful in hot weather. Too much heat can make medication less effective, and some drugs can actually increase the chance of a heat-related illness.

Lewis and Clark Public Health says if you have older relatives, friends or neighbors, you may want to check on their well-being during the heat.