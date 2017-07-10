Firefighters in the Helena area continue to chase down fire starts from Sunday’s thunderstorm.

Crews from Tri-Lakes Fire and the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation quickly contained a small fire north of Elkhorn Rd. in the north Helena Valley.

Officials say the fire is a holdover from a lightning strike. The fire burned about a quarter acre.

DNRC crews are also responding to multiple fire reports south of Helena outside Clancy and Montana City.

On Sunday evening firefighters put out six lightning started fires.

The largest burned about 10 acres near Lake Helena.

We have reporters gathering more information and will update you when more details are available.