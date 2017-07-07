(HELENA) Helena leaders are considering a major update to the city’s plan for addressing the needs of people with disabilities.

City commissioners are expected to vote at their Monday night meeting on a new Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. It would replace Helena’s current ADA transition plan, adopted in 1993.

Helena hired a contractor to evaluate every city facility, including buildings and parks, for any potential barriers to access. The company then listed any corrections they believed were necessary to bring the city into ADA compliance.

The recommended improvements would cost around $3.3 million. The contractor’s report calls for completing the projects in three phases. Altogether, the work would be spread out over 11 years.

The new transition plan has also received input from the city’s ADA Compliance Committee. The committee approved the proposed plan in April.