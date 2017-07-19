(HELENA) Leaders in Helena are proposing increases to a number of city service fees – along with a decrease to another.

Every summer, the Helena City Commission has to set more than a dozen service rates for the upcoming year, regardless of whether or not those rates are changed. The commission will take their first vote on the new rates at their meeting next Monday.

City staff has recommended raising residential sewer rates by up to 8 percent, stormwater rates by up to 14 percent and assessments for street repairs by up to 7 percent. They’re also calling for garbage rates to be reduced by 2 percent.

City Manager Ron Alles said the increases are needed to address higher operating costs, especially to bring Helena into compliance with new regulations.

Story continues below



One of the biggest changes would be in Helena’s water rates. Each user is charged both a base rate, based on the size of meter they have, and a variable rate, based on how much water they use each month. Usage is measured in units of 100 cubic feet, or 748 gallons.

Staff has recommended increasing the base rate, with larger increases for larger meters. They also suggested lowering the variable rate for homeowners who use 8 units or less each month and raising it for those who use more. Alles said those changes are intended to provide a more stable funding base for the city, while also encouraging users to save water.

“While Helena has a large supply of water, I think for the individual ratepayer out there, whether they be business or residential, it always helps to conserve that water,” Alles said. “This allows folks to conserve water and save money at the same time.”

Alles said if the commission adopted all the recommended changes, the average homeowner would pay about $54 more a year in total. Commissioners can decide to set lower rates than staff is recommending, but they can’t make them higher.

At Monday’s meeting, commissioners will consider resolutions of intention to set each new service rate. If they approve those resolutions, a public hearing will be set for August 21.

“Montana law, and I think just good practices, require us to give folks the opportunity to comment on what their rates are and what their city government is doing,” said Alles.