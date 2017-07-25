HELENA – A Helena suspect has been charged with trying to assault another individual with a handsaw and a knife.

Eddie C. Sanchez was seen via video in Justice Court Tuesday afternoon, charged with felony assault with a weapon.

Prosecutors said Sanchez was seen allegedly swinging a handsaw and a knife at another individual in the parking lot of the Valley Hub bar Monday morning.

One witness said the saw looked like a sawed off machete.

Sanchez allegedly told investigators he’d been in an argument with the victim over a pair of sunglasses while scrounging for used cigarettes in the parking lot.

Sanchez told law enforcement officers he was concerned the victim was holding a skateboard so he grabbed the saw from his vehicle.

Bond in the case has been set at $50,000. Sanchez has prior convictions for possession of dangerous drugs and escape.