HELENA – A Helena suspect faces a felony charge after allegedly leaving his child in a storage garage.

Andrew Galen Bestler was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony Criminal Endangerment.

Witnesses said they heard a child crying and yelling for help at the 1000 block of Helena Avenue at 5:30 Tuesday morning. Helena Police said they found a 5-year-old boy in a storage garage at that location. He told officers he couldn’t open the door from inside.

The boy told officers he couldn’t open the door from inside. Once officers got the door to the unit opened, the boy said his father was at the store and left him there.

Officers said there was no other exit to the garage. They found it was full of hazardous construction items and combustible materials.

Some 45 minutes after police were called, Bestler arrived on scene and allegedly told law enforcement officers that he’d left the child in the garage while he went to get gas, saying the child knew how to get out.

Bond in the case is set at $20,000. If convicted, Bestler could be sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $50,000.