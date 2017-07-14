HELENA – A Helena suspect could spend up to 10 years in prison for allegedly breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

David G. Kauffman was arrested Thursday and charged with felony burglary for allegedly breaking down the front door of an apartment on Logan Street.

Witnesses said they barricaded themselves in a bedroom during the break in, afraid that Kauffman would harm them.

Kauffman’s ex-girlfriend told investigators she recently broke up with the suspect and kicked him out of the residence. She said he kept coming back to the apartment.

The suspect told law officers he was angry, but denied breaking down the door, which he said was “flimsy”.

Bond in the case is set at $25,000.00. Kauffman has prior convictions for forgery and probation violations out of Flathead County.