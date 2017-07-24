HELENA – A 47-year-old Helena man is accused of having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 10.

Prosecutors have charged Wallis D. Sinz with five felonies: three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault.

The two victims were interviewed at the Lewis and Clark County Child Advocacy Center last week. The two alleged victims recalled, in graphic detail, how Sinz allegedly sexually fondled them separately and together.

Court documents said one of the victim’s said one incident of sexual intercourse without consent took place in a camper during a Memorial Day weekend camping trip.

Story continues below



The victims’ parents told investigators Sinz was a regular visitor to their homes.

If convicted on all five counts, Sinz could be sentenced to five life sentences in the Montana State Prison.

His bond has been set at $100,000. He’ll be arraigned in district court next month.