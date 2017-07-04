HELENA – A Helena man has been charged with his sixth DUI following his arrest over the weekend.

Robert Graham King was arrested early Saturday morning, charged with Aggravated DUI and ninth offense Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License.

Charging documents said during the early morning hours of Saturday, law enforcement officers saw King swerving on North Montana as he was driving between Custer and Cedar. When he was pulled over he stopped his vehicle on the wrong side of Phoenix Street.

“I’m not safe to be driving,” the 58-year-old suspect allegedly told officers. “I’m drunk, I’m in the wrong, and I know it,” King allegedly also said.

King submitted to a breath sample which registered .204 BAC, more than two-times the legal limit.

If convicted on the DUI charge, King could get a five year maximum prison sentence and a fine of $10,000. He’s scheduled for arraignment later this month.