ne of the officers on the Air Force Thunderbirds team is a Helena native.

Captain Angelina Urbina is the executive officer for the team. She takes care of all of the behind the scenes details, people and mission support.

Urbina said the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard holds a special place in her heart. Her husband was a part of the 120th Airlift Wing before she joined the Air Force.

She said that she met so many incredible people that she decided to join the military. Urbina said she is thrilled to be showcasing her home state to her team.

“It feels really good to be home. I have been talking up Great Falls and Montana all year to the team. I tell you what, Montana has not disappointed. The team has really enjoyed their time here. Super grateful for the hospitality that the people in Great Falls has extended us here. We are excited to perform at the Flight Over The Falls air show this weekend.”

Urbina said she doesn’t always have time to come home so it was awesome to be able to come out with the team.

The air show starts this weekend at the Great Falls International Airport (Air National Guard area).

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, with aerial demonstrations scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. The Thunderbirds performance is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

Other performers at the air show include Firewalkers International Pyro, the Shetterly Squadron, and the Wings of the Blue.

Organizers are expecting as many as 50,000 people to attend the weekend-long event.

If you are flying into or out of the airport of driving in the area expect delays.