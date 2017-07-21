HELENA – Kids and adults alike flocked to Spring Meadow Lake State Park and Montana WILD for the 9th annual Helena Outdoor Festival Thursday.

The festival featured a myriad of activities including archery, kayaking, paddle boarding and BB gun shooting.

Laurie Wolf, Education Program Manager at Montana WILD, said the event is meant to expose young children to the outdoors.

“We want to get people excited about the outdoors – the fish and wildlife of the state and natural resources that we have and we like to encourage people to get outdoors,” Wolf said.

In the past, as many as 500 children showed up for the festival.

“What better way than to get kids here and introduced into these activities,” Wolf said.

Lisa Kallio and her family stopped by the lake to check out the activities.

Kallio said her family enjoys the outdoors and wants to extend that enthusiasm to her two young children.

“We spend a lot of time out on the lake on our boat water skiing and paddle boarding,” Kallio said. “Any skills that they want to learn, we try really hard to promote.”

The Kallio’s came to the right place to explore.

“Parents have an opportunity to do these things to see if this is something their kids will enjoy before buying all the materials that go along with that,” Wolf said.

Liz Lodman, Boat Education Coordinator at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, showed kids how to kayak at the festival.

“We have so many different opportunities in Montana. We just wanted to expose people to a variety of things,” Lodman said.