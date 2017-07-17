HELENA – A sergeant with the Helena Police Department pleaded not guilty to two driving under the influence charges after allegedly having a blood alcohol content level of more than twice the legal limit.

Corey Livesay entered that plea on July 12 to driving under the influence and aggravated driving under the influence, both first offenses.

He is due back in court August 16, 2017 for an omnibus hearing following his arrest on Monday, July 10.

Helena Police responded to the 1800 block of Custer Avenue for a reported welfare check of a man sitting in a running vehicle around 7:45 p.m. After further investigation, it was determined Livesay’s BAC was .178 – the legal limit is .08.

Helena Police Officer Adam Shanks signed the two citations; one for driving under the influence and another for aggravated DUI since Livesay’s BAC was greater than .16, or two times the legal limit.

Livesay was released Monday night.