KTVH’s Jacob Fuhrer spoke with Helena residents about their experiences with the earthquake that shook most of Montana early Thursday morning.
The earthquake measured at 5.8 magnitudes. The U.S. Geological Survey said that quake was centered about 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln at a depth of about 2.6 miles.
The first shake occurred at 12:30 a.m. and lasted for at least 30 seconds, beginning with a slow tremor and then building in intensity. It was followed by at least five smaller aftershocks, ranging from 3.8 to 4.9 in magnitude.
The intensity of the main quake is classified as “VI” on the magnitude scale, indicating light damage and strong shaking.
People from across Montana reported feeling the quake, many of them saying that it woke them up. Helena residents were among those affected.
Joe Ruby said, “Sleeping and the house just really started shaking and kind of felt like it was moving a little bit and rocking on its foundation a little bit. We had one picture fall down but everything else seemed to stay in its place.”
“My apartment began to shake and so I jumped up to grab my children. But something stopped me so I kind of just held on for a minute to see how much stronger it was going to get,”
said Marten Orta.
“The TV on my wall shook – the mounted TV shook. The painting shook and I just got so excited. I think the biggest earthquake I’ve experienced thus far has been a 2.9 and last night was…it was something else. Probably the biggest earthquake I’m ever going to experience,” Lindsay Poppe added.
“I was on my bed watching Netflix and then I felt like a huge shake and then I was like ‘ohmy gosh’. It was just really scary because I haven’t experienced anything like that before. My little brother almost fell off his bunk bed because it was so heavy..like on the top bunk,”Mari Antcoff.
Details continue to come in, we will update you as we get more information.