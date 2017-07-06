KTVH’s Jacob Fuhrer spoke with Helena residents about their experiences with the earthquake that shook most of Montana early Thursday morning.

The earthquake measured at 5.8 magnitudes. The U.S. Geological Survey said that quake was centered about 5.5 miles southeast of Lincoln at a depth of about 2.6 miles.

The first shake occurred at 12:30 a.m. and lasted for at least 30 seconds, beginning with a slow tremor and then building in intensity. It was followed by at least five smaller aftershocks, ranging from 3.8 to 4.9 in magnitude.

The intensity of the main quake is classified as “VI” on the magnitude scale, indicating light damage and strong shaking.

Story continues below



People from across Montana reported feeling the quake, many of them saying that it woke them up. Helena residents were among those affected.

Joe Ruby said, “Sleeping and the house just really started shaking and kind of felt like it was moving a little bit and rocking on its foundation a little bit. We had one picture fall down but everything else seemed to stay in its place.”

“My apartment began to shake and so I jumped up to grab my children. But something stopped me so I kind of just held on for a minute to see how much stronger it was going to get,”

said Marten Orta.