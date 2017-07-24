(HELENA) Helena School District leaders say the company that has operated its school buses is back in compliance with the terms of its contract.

Earlier this year, the district started fining First Student $500 a day, after leaders said the company wasn’t providing enough bus drivers to cover every route. But superintendent Jack Copps said they’re satisfied with the steps First Student has taken to address the shortage, so they’ve stopped assessing that penalty.

“Our relationship is significantly improved,” Copps said.

First Student normally runs 61 bus routes for the Helena School District. Copps said some of those routes had to be consolidated this spring because there were no drivers available for them, which meant some students go to class late.

Since that time, the company has moved some drivers in from surrounding areas. A new group of drivers has also gone through the 50-hour training course.

Copps said First Student now has enough drivers to meet its contractual obligations. He doesn’t expect the district will have to consolidate any bus routes when the new school year starts next month.

”What I see at this point is a significant effort on the part of First Student to make sure that that does not happen,” said Copps. “I’m pleased with that.”

First Student, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates school buses for more than 1,000 school districts across the country. Company leaders said they have found it harder to recruit drivers nationwide, partially because relatively low employment means there are more jobs available for potential candidates.