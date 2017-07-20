The Helena School District Board of Trustees is getting ready to start the search for a new superintendent, after current superintendent Jack Copps told them he plans to retire at the end of the upcoming school year.

Copps was named interim superintendent in 2016, and later took over on a permanent basis. This is his second time leading the Helena School District, after he served as superintendent for several years in the ‘80s. He also worked as superintendent of the Billings School District.

Copps told MTN he felt this was an appropriate time to let someone take over the position.

Board members discussed the next steps during their annual summer retreat Thursday at the Ray Bjork Learning Center. The board will pick a search firm this fall to help them with the hiring process – from advertising for candidates to putting together interview questions.

“Generally the big time when superintendents are looking for jobs is between January and February, so by that time we should be interviewing superintendents for next year,” said board chair Sarah Sullivan.

Sullivan said the trustees will take the next few weeks to think carefully about what they want from a new superintendent.

“That’s actually probably the most important group of questions that we have that we’re going to be looking at today and over the next month,” she said. “What is really the most significant issue is, what qualities are we looking for to have a successful superintendent here in Helena?”

Sullivan said she was grateful to Copps for staying on as superintendent an extra year.

“I think I speak for the whole board when I say we just love Jack Copps,” she said. “He has been an amazing superintendent.”

The superintendent search wasn’t all trustees discussed during their all-day retreat. They also heard presentations on the role a school board should play and on improving communication between the district and the public.

Sullivan said the retreat is a valuable opportunity for new and returning board members alike to come together as a group and to discuss the issues they’ll be dealing with over the next year.