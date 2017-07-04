HELENA – A Helena suspect appeared in court on Monday for a felony burglary charge.

Karl W. Kruger has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $8,000 from a home over the weekend.

Prosecutors said he broke into a secured room in a garage on Gumprecht Drive Sunday, removed a safe, forced it open and removed the contents. The owner discovered $7,500 cash, $1,000 in coins and $300 in silver dollars missing.

The 20-year-old allegedly told sheriff’s deputies he took the coins and converted them into cash at Walmart.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley told Kruger during his Monday court appearance that he considered finding the suspect in contempt of court. Kruger had been sentenced for his first DUI in Swingley’s court last Wednesday.

Bond in the case is set at $40,000.