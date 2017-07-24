HELENA – A 23-year-old Helena suspect has been charged with severely injuring a child.

Matthew B. Stevens was seen via video in Justice Court Monday on a felony aggravated assault charge.

The case began last Wednesday when a one-year-old child was brought to St.Peter’s Hospital emergency room around midnight with, according to charging documents, severe burns to the lower half of his body, including his stomach, back and legs.

Prosecutors said the burns were so bad portions of the child’s skin were sloughing off his body.

Story continues below



Due to the severity of the burns, the child was flown to a burn unit at Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

According to court documents, the child’s mother told investigators Stevens had taken a shower with the victim in order to cool the child down, who appeared to be suffering from a fever.

Stevens told investigators he was showering with the victim when he popped a boil on the victim’s lower back. He says that’s when the child’s skin began to peel off.

The victim’s mother told investigators the shower water at the time felt lukewarm.

Doctors in Salt Lake told investigators the burn pattern on the child is consistent with a submersion burn…calling it an “inflicted” injury. The doctors pointed out that the burn patterns are not consistent with Steven’s version of events.

The one-year-old victim and his brother were also found with bruising to their faces, consistent with an open handed slap or strike to the face according to court documents.

Bond in the case is set at $50,000. Stevens will be arraigned next month.