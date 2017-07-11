(HELENA) Helena Valley residents have told county leaders they’re willing to pay more to support flood prevention projects, but they’re concerned about how the money will be spent.

Lewis and Clark County commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday morning on a proposal to create a new Helena Valley Flood Mitigation Rural Improvement District. It would include almost 1,700 lots, mostly in the area bounded by Interstate 15, John G Mine Road, Green Meadow Drive and Buffalo Road.

County leaders are considering charging a $100 special assessment on each lot. That money would then be used to pay for some flood mitigation projects directly and to provide local matches for grants to fund other projects.

The current resolution says the funding should specifically go toward projects set out in the county Flood Mitigation Master Plan. The plan was created after the Helena Valley experienced serious flooding in 2011. It includes recommendations for upgrading ditches and culverts, as well as creating new channels to redirect water into retention ponds.

But many property owners in the area aren’t satisfied with that plan. The owners of almost 200 lots in the proposed district – about 11 percent – filed formal protests against its creation. Many of those who testified at Monday’s meeting said they’re not convinced the master plan is the best way to deal with the flood risk.

Amy Palmer, one of the landowners who protested the district, said diverting more water into the ditch near her property would actually increase her risk for flooding.

“I would support the flood improvement district, and be willing to contribute to it, had there been adequate consideration of alternatives,” Palmer said.

Some residents, like Roger LaVoie, said they were concerned that sediment building up in Ten Mile Creek could lead to more flooding. They want the county to remove some of that buildup from the creekbed.

“There’s no focus or emphasis on keeping the water from flooding in the first place,” LaVoie said. “It’s accepting the fact that there’s going to be a flood and dealing with the water.”

If the owners of more than half of the lots in the proposed district had protested, the plan would have been shelved for at least six months.

Les Harris serves on the Valley Flood Committee, a group of residents that has advised the county about flooding concerns and mitigation plans. He acknowledged some of the concerns his neighbors brought up, but said he still supported creating the rural improvement district.

“At the end of the day, even with all of these issues, we’re not going to make the headway that we need until we get the funding that we need,” Harris said.

Commissioners said Tuesday they want to amend the resolution to address some of the property owners’ opposition. Commissioner Susan Good Giese suggested changing the language of the resolution so the money can be spent on projects not included in the master plan. However, all the projects would still have to directly benefit the property owners who pay into the district.

Giese thanked everyone who testified during the hearing.

“I think this has been the most productive conversation we have had, on both sides, at least in the four years I’ve been on the commission,” Giese said.

The commissioners did not take a vote on the proposal. Giese said the vote would be July 18, so commissioners would have time to consider the testimony they heard.

The delay will also allow all three commissioners to weigh in on the proposal. Commissioner Jim McCormick was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

If commissioners decide to create the new district, they will still have to take a separate vote on charging the special assessment for property owners. That could come in August.