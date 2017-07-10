HELENA – A single vehicle crash left one woman dead after her vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on Interstate 15 on Sunday.

Montana Highway Patrol reported that at around 2:40 p.m., Valerie Tresner, 59, from Helena was passing a semi driving northbound on I-15 when the trailer attached to her Chevy truck began to fishtail. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

The woman was ejected from her truck and was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened close to mile marker 172 near Jefferson City in Jefferson County.

The trailer became detached and stopped in the right lane in the shoulder. The truck stopped in both the driving and passing lane.

MHP said they believe speed was a factor. Road conditions were clear and dry.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the coroner is awaiting test results to confirm cause of death.