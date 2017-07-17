HELENA – The woman who died on Saturday after her kayak over turned on the Missouri River has been identified.

Brandy Lee Pavitt of Helena was reported missing at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. Pavitt and her boyfriend were out recreating when the woman’s kayak overturned a quarter-mile up from the Wolf Creek Bridge toward Holter Dam.

Her boyfriend began searching for her and then called 911. Wolf Creek Fire, Lewis and Clark Search and Rescue, Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office “Wet” Team and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks all helped with the search.

Her boat and life-jacket were found late Saturday.

Search efforts were halted overnight after it became dark in the area and thunderstorms rolled in. Search operations resumed at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Pavitt’s body was found late Sunday morning by a fisherman about three miles downstream from where she was reported missing.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said the 35-year-old woman’s identity was confirmed by the coroner. Sheriff Dutton said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

