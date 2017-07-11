HELENA – One local woman recently received Montana’s Big Brothers Big Sisters highest honor.

Elena Johnson of Helena was named “Big” of the Year for the state of Montana by the organization.

Johnson was recognized for making a tremendous difference in the life of a child and helping to fulfill the vision of all children achieving success in life.

She joined the organization in 2014 and told KTVH that her favorite part has been seeing her “Little” sister grow into a mature and awesome young woman. Johnson added that receiving the recognition was a huge honor for her.

“It’s such an awesome organization and to have that recognition make me feel like I really did make an impact in my little sister’s life which means the world to me,” said Johnson.

Johnson went on to say that if anyone is thinking about volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters they absolutely should.

The organization is always looking for more “Bigs” to help make a difference in the life of a child.

To volunteer click here.